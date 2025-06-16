Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 1.6% with over 50.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mara Holdings, up about 1.5% on volume of over 22.4 million shares. Bitfufu is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Fold Holdings is lagging other components of the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OWNB
