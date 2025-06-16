The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 185,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of OWNB were up about 4.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 1.6% with over 50.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mara Holdings, up about 1.5% on volume of over 22.4 million shares. Bitfufu is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Fold Holdings is lagging other components of the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OWNB

