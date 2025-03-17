The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 483,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of NBSM were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tractor Supply, trading up about 1.2% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alliant Energy, up about 0.8% on volume of over 1.0 million shares. Manhattan Associates is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while Haemonetics is lagging other components of the Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NBSM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.