The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 348,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of LGH were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 72.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 0.9% on volume of over 38.8 million shares. Broadcom is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the HCM Defender 500 Index ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LGH

