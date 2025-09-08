Markets
LGH

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LGH

September 08, 2025 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 348,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of LGH were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 72.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 0.9% on volume of over 38.8 million shares. Broadcom is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while SBA Communications is lagging other components of the HCM Defender 500 Index ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LGHVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LGH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LGH
NVDA
TSLA
AVGO
SBAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.