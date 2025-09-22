Markets
KOMP

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

September 22, 2025 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 794,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 100,000. Shares of KOMP were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.7% with over 169.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, up about 4.5% on volume of over 153.7 million shares. Richtech Robotics is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 17.6% on the day, while NIO is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMPVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KOMP
NVDA
SNAP
RR
NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.