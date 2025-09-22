The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 794,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 100,000. Shares of KOMP were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.7% with over 169.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, up about 4.5% on volume of over 153.7 million shares. Richtech Robotics is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 17.6% on the day, while NIO is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.