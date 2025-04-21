The Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 27.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.2 million. Shares of KLMN were down about 3.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 6.2% with over 175.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 7.5% on volume of over 62.2 million shares. Discover Financial Services is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.6% on the day, while Constellation Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF, trading lower by about 8.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN

