The Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 9.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 381,000. Shares of KLMN were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.4% with over 103.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 9.5% on volume of over 87.5 million shares. Nike is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN

