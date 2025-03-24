Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.4% with over 103.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 9.5% on volume of over 87.5 million shares. Nike is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN
