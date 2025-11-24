The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 670,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of IHE were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.4% with over 20.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, up about 4% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Nektar Therapeutics is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.4% on the day, while Organon is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHE

