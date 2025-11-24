Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.4% with over 20.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, up about 4% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Nektar Therapeutics is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.4% on the day, while Organon is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHE
