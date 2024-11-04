Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Host Hotels & Resorts, trading up about 0.1% with over 2.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invitation Homes, up about 0.8% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. UDR is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Equity Lifestyle Properties is lagging other components of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ICF
