The iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 127,000. Shares of ICF were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Host Hotels & Resorts, trading up about 0.1% with over 2.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invitation Homes, up about 0.8% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. UDR is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Equity Lifestyle Properties is lagging other components of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ICF

