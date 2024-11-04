News & Insights

Markets
ICF

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ICF

November 04, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 127,000. Shares of ICF were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Host Hotels & Resorts, trading up about 0.1% with over 2.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invitation Homes, up about 0.8% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. UDR is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Equity Lifestyle Properties is lagging other components of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ICFVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ICF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICF
HST
INVH
UDR
ELS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.