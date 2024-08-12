News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT

August 12, 2024 — 12:31 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 252,000. Shares of IAT were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Keycorp, trading up about 11.5% with over 27.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Huntington Bancshares, down about 1% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. United Bankshares is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.4%.

