Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Keycorp, trading up about 11.5% with over 27.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Huntington Bancshares, down about 1% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. United Bankshares is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.