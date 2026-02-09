Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GPZ

The VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 506,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of GPZ were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Blue Owl Capital, trading up about 1% with over 9.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blackstone, up about 1.2% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. Ares Management is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while TPG is lagging other components of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF, trading lower by about 0.3%.

