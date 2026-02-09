Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Blue Owl Capital, trading up about 1% with over 9.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blackstone, up about 1.2% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. Ares Management is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while TPG is lagging other components of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF, trading lower by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GPZ
