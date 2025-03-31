Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading down about 3.8% with over 11.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining, down about 4% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Sherwin-williams is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while MP Materials is lagging other components of the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FMAT
