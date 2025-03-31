The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 443,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of FMAT were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading down about 3.8% with over 11.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining, down about 4% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Sherwin-williams is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while MP Materials is lagging other components of the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FMAT

