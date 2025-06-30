Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.1% with over 99.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, up about 5.1% on volume of over 62.4 million shares. First Solar is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.3% on the day, while BXP is lagging other components of the Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLSP
