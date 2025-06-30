Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLSP

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 803,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of FLSP were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.1% with over 99.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, up about 5.1% on volume of over 62.4 million shares. First Solar is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.3% on the day, while BXP is lagging other components of the Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

