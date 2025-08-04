Markets
FIG

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FIG

August 04, 2025 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 22.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 3.7 million. Shares of FIG were off about 22.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 1.1% with over 27.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 1.3% on volume of over 24.8 million shares. Idexx Laboratories is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 26.4% on the day, while ON Semiconductor is lagging other components of the Simplify Macro Strategy ETF, trading lower by about 10.8%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FIGVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FIG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIG
AAL
F
IDXX
ON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.