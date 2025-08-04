Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 1.1% with over 27.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 1.3% on volume of over 24.8 million shares. Idexx Laboratories is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 26.4% on the day, while ON Semiconductor is lagging other components of the Simplify Macro Strategy ETF, trading lower by about 10.8%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FIG
