The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 22.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 3.7 million. Shares of FIG were off about 22.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 1.1% with over 27.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 1.3% on volume of over 24.8 million shares. Idexx Laboratories is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 26.4% on the day, while ON Semiconductor is lagging other components of the Simplify Macro Strategy ETF, trading lower by about 10.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FIG

