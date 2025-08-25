The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 264,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of FCTE were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Walmart, trading down about 0.3% with over 10.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Meta Platforms, trading flat on volume of over 3.3 million shares. Visa is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.1% on the day, while Philip Morris International is lagging other components of the SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.