The FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 181,000. Shares of FBDC were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), trading off about 0.9% with over 1.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ares Capital (ARCC), down about 0.4% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.2% on the day, while Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) is lagging other components of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FBDC

