Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), trading off about 0.9% with over 1.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ares Capital (ARCC), down about 0.4% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.2% on the day, while Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) is lagging other components of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FBDC
