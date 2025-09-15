Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were PDD Holdings, trading up about 1.8% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cemex, up about 0.9% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. KE Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF
