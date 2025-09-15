The iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 733,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of EMGF were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were PDD Holdings, trading up about 1.8% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cemex, up about 0.9% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. KE Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.