Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Grab Holdings, trading down about 1.2% with over 14.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, up about 1.4% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Cyberark Software is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFAA
