The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 217,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of EFAA were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Grab Holdings, trading down about 1.2% with over 14.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, up about 1.4% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Cyberark Software is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.