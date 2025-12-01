The REX Drone ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 267,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of DRNZ were off about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ondas Holdings, trading down about 2% with over 29.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, trading flat on volume of over 15.2 million shares. Amprius Technologies is lagging other components of the REX Drone ETF Monday, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DRNZ

