The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 989,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 540,000. Shares of CIBR were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Broadcom, trading up about 1.1% with over 18.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cisco Systems, up about 0.8% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Blackberry is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Netscout Systems is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CIBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.