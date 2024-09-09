News & Insights

Markets
CIBR

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CIBR

September 09, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 989,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 540,000. Shares of CIBR were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Broadcom, trading up about 1.1% with over 18.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cisco Systems, up about 0.8% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Blackberry is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Netscout Systems is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CIBRVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CIBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIBR
AVGO
CSCO
BB
NTCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.