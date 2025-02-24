Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Baytex Energy, trading off about 1.6% with over 15.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining, down about 2.1% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. Warrior Met Coal is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.9% on the day, while Kosmos Energy is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR
