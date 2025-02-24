The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 495,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of CCNR were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Baytex Energy, trading off about 1.6% with over 15.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining, down about 2.1% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. Warrior Met Coal is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.9% on the day, while Kosmos Energy is lagging other components of the ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CCNR

