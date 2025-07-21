The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 386,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of BUZZ were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Lucid Group, trading off about 7.2% with over 241.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 0.6% on volume of over 121.2 million shares. Rocket Companies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.5% on the day, while Rocket Lab is lagging other components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BUZZ

