Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Lucid Group, trading off about 7.2% with over 241.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 0.6% on volume of over 121.2 million shares. Rocket Companies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.5% on the day, while Rocket Lab is lagging other components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BUZZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.