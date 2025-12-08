The MFS Blended Research International Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 247,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of BRIE were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Vale, trading trading flat with over 21.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ambev, up about 0.4% on volume of over 15.6 million shares. XP is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.6% on the day, while JBS is lagging other components of the MFS Blended Research International Equity ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRIE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.