BKDV

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BKDV

April 07, 2025 — 12:31 pm EDT

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 143,000. Shares of BKDV were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading down about 3.7% with over 75.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 1.8% on volume of over 64.8 million shares. EQT is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Skechers is lagging other components of the BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

