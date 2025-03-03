The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 5.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of BKDV were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading up about 0.7% with over 75.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 1.2% on volume of over 24.1 million shares. Medtronic is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.9% on the day, while Constellation Energy is lagging other components of the BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BKDV

