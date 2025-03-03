Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading up about 0.7% with over 75.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 1.2% on volume of over 24.1 million shares. Medtronic is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.9% on the day, while Constellation Energy is lagging other components of the BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BKDV
