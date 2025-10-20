Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nokia, trading down about 0.7% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Grab Holdings, up about 0.5% on volume of over 16.7 million shares. Mizuho Financial Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Genmab is lagging other components of the Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVSD
