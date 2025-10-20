The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 336,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of AVSD were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nokia, trading down about 0.7% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Grab Holdings, up about 0.5% on volume of over 16.7 million shares. Mizuho Financial Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Genmab is lagging other components of the Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVSD

