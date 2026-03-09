The Adaptive Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of AMAX were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF, trading up about 1.1% with over 46.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, down about 0.1% on volume of over 37.8 million shares. Strategy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.6% on the day, while Vaneck Gold Miners ETF is lagging other components of the Adaptive Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AMAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.