Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF, trading up about 1.1% with over 46.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, down about 0.1% on volume of over 37.8 million shares. Strategy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.6% on the day, while Vaneck Gold Miners ETF is lagging other components of the Adaptive Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AMAX
