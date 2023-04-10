In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pioneer Natural Resources, up about 6.2% and shares of Vital Energy, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, off about 2.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital, lower by about 4% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, REM

