News & Insights

Markets
X

Monday's ETF Movers: XME, GXC

December 18, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of United States Steel, up about 27.4% and shares of Cleveland-cliffs, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P China ETF, down about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Structure Therapeutics, lower by about 47.4%, and shares of Gaotu Techedu, lower by about 19.9% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: XME, GXC
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XME, GXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X
CLF
GPCR
GOTU
GXC
XME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.