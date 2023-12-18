In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of United States Steel, up about 27.4% and shares of Cleveland-cliffs, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P China ETF, down about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Structure Therapeutics, lower by about 47.4%, and shares of Gaotu Techedu, lower by about 19.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XME, GXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.