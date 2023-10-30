News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, QCLN

October 30, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, up about 22.3% and shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, up about 21.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, down about 4.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of ON Semiconductor, lower by about 19%, and shares of Lanzatech Global, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

