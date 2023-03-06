Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, XSVM

March 06, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunnova Energy International, up about 5% and shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF, down about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Motorcar Parts of America, lower by about 11.1%, and shares of Olympic Steel, lower by about 7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, XSVM

