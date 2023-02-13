In trading on Monday, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fastly, up about 26.6% and shares of Confluent, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 1.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of W&T Offshore, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Vertex Energy, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: SKYY, XOP

