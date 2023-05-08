In trading on Monday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Standard Lithium, up about 5.5% and shares of MP Materials, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, off about 1.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Customers Bancorp, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Valley National Bancorp, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, KRE

