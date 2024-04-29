In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 12.2% and shares of Albemarle, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 0.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Alphabet, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, XLC

