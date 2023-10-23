News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: ITB, QVML

October 23, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 2.7% and shares of Century Communities, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 1.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of FMC, lower by about 11.2%, and shares of Occidental Petroleum, lower by about 3.1% on the day.

