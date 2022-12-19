Markets
ABEV

Monday's ETF Movers: ILF, PBW

December 19, 2022 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ambev, up about 4% and shares of Banco Bradesco, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Gevo, lower by about 10.4%, and shares of VIEW, lower by about 10.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ILF, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
