In trading on Monday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ambev, up about 4% and shares of Banco Bradesco, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Gevo, lower by about 10.4%, and shares of VIEW, lower by about 10.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ILF, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.