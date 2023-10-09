In trading on Monday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Callon Petroleum, up about 9.2% and shares of Vitesse Energy, up about 8.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 1.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Centrus Energy, lower by about 4%, and shares of UR Energy, lower by about 2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: FCG, URA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.