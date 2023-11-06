In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 3.2% and shares of PDD Holdings, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, down about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ameresco, lower by about 9.9%, and shares of Stem, lower by about 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, QCLN

