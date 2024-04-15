News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: COPX, TAN

April 15, 2024 — 12:49 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Freeport-mcmoran, up about 2.3% and shares of Imperial Metals, up about 1.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 1.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 9%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

