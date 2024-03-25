In trading on Monday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Reddit, up about 9.9% and shares of Coinbase Global, up about 9.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 2.4%, and shares of Joyy, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKW, CQQQ

