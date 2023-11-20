News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: ARKG, MOO

November 20, 2023 — 02:48 pm EST

In trading on Monday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Personalis, up about 19.6% and shares of Intellia Therapeutics, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Agribusiness ETF, down about 1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Beyond Meat, lower by about 2.1%, and shares of AGCO, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

