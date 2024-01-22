In trading on Monday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Quantum-si, up about 10.4% and shares of Personalis, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 4.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Autohome, lower by about 3%, and shares of PDD Holdings, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKG, CQQQ

