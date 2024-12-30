In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Comstock Resources, up about 12% and shares of Antero Resources, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF, down about 8.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Americas Gold and Silver, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 3% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, SILJ

