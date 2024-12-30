Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, SILJ

December 30, 2024 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Comstock Resources, up about 12% and shares of Antero Resources, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF, down about 8.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Americas Gold and Silver, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
Stocks mentioned

CRK
AR
USAS
MUX
SILJ
XOP

