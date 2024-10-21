News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, ITB

October 21, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bear Creek Mining, up about 11.7% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction, down about 2.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Century Communities, lower by about 5.9%, and shares of Champion Homes, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

