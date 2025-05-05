In trading on Monday, the Rockefeller Global Equity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UnitedHealth Group, up about 2.3% and shares of Uber Technologies, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, down about 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity, lower by about 1.2%, and shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds, lower by about 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: RGEF, SVOL

