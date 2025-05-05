And underperforming other ETFs today is the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, down about 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity, lower by about 1.2%, and shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds, lower by about 0.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: RGEF, SVOL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.