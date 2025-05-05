Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: RGEF, SVOL

May 05, 2025 — 12:43 pm EDT

May 05, 2025 — 12:43 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the Rockefeller Global Equity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UnitedHealth Group, up about 2.3% and shares of Uber Technologies, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, down about 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity, lower by about 1.2%, and shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds, lower by about 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
