In trading on Monday, the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 14.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of MP Materials, up about 24.8% and shares of Lithium Argentina, up about 15.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the LSV Disciplined Value ETF, down about 2.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Altria Group, lower by about 2.5%, and shares of Pepsico, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, LSVD

