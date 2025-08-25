In trading on Monday, the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of MP Materials, up about 6.5% and shares of Tronox Holdings, up about 3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, off about 2.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Grupo Supervielle, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, ARGT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.