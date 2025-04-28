In trading on Monday, the iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Snap, up about 3% and shares of Rivian Automotive, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF, off about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nvidia, lower by about 3.8%, and shares of Erie Indemnity, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: PABU, SPXL

