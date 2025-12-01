In trading on Monday, the VanEck Oil Service ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Noble, up about 2.9% and shares of Liberty Energy, up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, down about 3.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Bakkt Holdings, lower by about 12.8%, and shares of Strategy, lower by about 10.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, BLOK

