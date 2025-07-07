Monday's ETF Movers: KWEB, SVOL

In trading on Monday, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), up about 3.4% and shares of Full Truck Alliance (YMM), up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL), off about 4.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Barrier (SBAR), lower by about 2.6%, and shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Target 15 (XV), lower by about 1.8% on the day.

