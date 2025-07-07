And underperforming other ETFs today is the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL), off about 4.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Barrier (SBAR), lower by about 2.6%, and shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Target 15 (XV), lower by about 1.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: KWEB, SVOL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.