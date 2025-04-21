Monday's ETF Movers: CCMG, SPXL

In trading on Monday, the CCM Global Equity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albertsons Companies, up about 1.8% and shares of Ulta Beauty, up about 1.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF, down about 7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Universal Health Services, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Constellation Energy, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

